    By: Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    AUGUSTA, Ga. - A Richmond County deputy was shot and killed Tuesday night in Augusta, authorities confirmed.

    The deputy, narcotics investigator Cecil Ridley, was fatally injured at 12th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Augusta, sheriff's office Sgt. William McCarty confirmed.

    The deputy was conducting proactive patrols to curb gun violence in the area, which began last week, McCarty said. At some point, Ridley encountered a suspect and gunfire was exchanged. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

    The suspect was also shot and taken to Augusta University Medical Center, McCarty said. The suspect's condition is unknown.

    The Richmond deputy is the seventh Georgia law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty in 2019, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks deaths throughout the nation. 

    Ridley is the 108th officer killed in the line of duty this year, according to the database. He was 51 and lived in Augusta, address records show.

    It's unclear how long Ridley worked at the sheriff's office, but he received an award in 2018 for five years of service.

    This is the 77th officer-involved shooting investigation the GBI has opened this year.

