Two women killed in triple shooting in Covington; suspect in custody

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a triple shooting in Newton County that left two women dead and a man injured Wednesday night.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson confirmed it happened at the intersection of Clark Street and West Street in Covington.
Police confirmed the suspect is in custody.
We're working to learn more information and will have the latest developments on Channel 2 Action News This Morning, starting at 4:30 a.m.
