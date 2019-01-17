  • Two women killed in triple shooting in Covington; suspect in custody

    Updated:

    NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a triple shooting in Newton County that left two women dead and a man injured Wednesday night.

    Channel 2's Matt Johnson confirmed it happened at the intersection of Clark Street and West Street in Covington. 

    Police confirmed the suspect is in custody.

