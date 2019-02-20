Trees down, roads closed, thousands without power across Georgia

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Rain and storms caused major problems across parts of north Georgia Tuesday – and the issues are continuing Wednesday morning.
Strong winds caused trees to come down, bringing power lines with them. There are more than 5,300 Georgia Power customers without power as of 6 a.m. Wednesday.
In Pickens County alone, there are 2,200 outages. In Bartow County, there are more than 1,600 outages.
Channel 2’s Darryn Moore was in Jasper on Channel 2 Action News This Morning where the ground is soaked and the strong wind is only making things worse.
Moore said the wind pushed their Channel 2 live truck around on the ground.
We're LIVE across north Georgia with conditions on the ground, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Live@530am the wind in Pickens County is brutal and causing havoc on trees and power lines #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/omPzrYUUmk— Darryn Moore (@DarrynMooreWSB) February 20, 2019
