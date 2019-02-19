FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has exclusively received the 911 calls made the morning a mother five was found dead in the backyard of a Forsyth County home.
Tamla Horsford died in November after a witness said he believed she fell off a balcony during an adult slumber party.
Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik first reported on her death last week after he learned court employee Jose Barrara was fired for accessing documents related to the case.
The party was held at Barrara’s girlfriend house and Barrara found Horsford lying face down in the backyard unresponsive, according to police reports.
The coroner’s death certificate listed Horsford’s death as an accident. But Michelle Graves says she believes something else happened to her best friend.
Thousands on social media have called for further investigation into Horsford’s death with hashtags #TamlaHorsford and #JusticeForTamlaHorsford.
Petchenik obtained exclusive cellphone video from the night of the party.
