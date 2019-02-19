ATLANTA - A flight on its way to Atlanta was forced to make an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon after the plane was struck by lightning.
According to a spokesperson at the Chattanooga airport, the Delta flight took off from Milwaukee and landed safely in Chattanooga around 4 p.m.
A total of 164 people were on the flight. No injuries were reported. Officials are working to get a new plane to take the travelers to Atlanta.
We have a reporter and photographer headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to talk with travelers once they get to Atlanta, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Authorities said the plane will be inspected to determine where exactly the lightning hit and what damage it caused.
The FAA sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement:
"Delta Air Lines flight 2050, an MD-90, landed safely at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport at 3:38 p.m. EST after the pilot reported a possible lightning strike and declared an emergency. The flight departed George Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee and was headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when it diverted. Contact the airline for passenger information. The FAA will investigate."
Information from WTVC was used in this report.
