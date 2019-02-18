0 Study finds serious doubts that Pre-K has long-term benefits for kids

A new study on the long-term benefits of Pre-K has produced surprising, perhaps shocking, findings.

The Tennessee study found that students who took part in Pre-K had lower academic achievements and more disciplinary problems six years later.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher spoke with Georgia's Pre-K boss, who is pushing back.

[TUESDAY AT 5: Whistleblower says iconic Wells Fargo horses were drugged, abused]

She says there is almost universal agreement that Pre-K is great. Some even call it the “silver bullet” for children from lower-income families.

Belcher first reported on this topic five years ago, asking the question: Does Pre-K work long-term? The apparent answer then was "no,” and new research seems to confirm that.

That message is not getting a warm welcome.

MORE 2 INVESTIGATES STORIES:

Belcher sat down with one of the authors, researcher Dale Farran of Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.

“We were pariahs. Even people who had been former friends and colleagues have shunned me,” Farran said.

Tennessee's Pre-K is aimed at children from lower income families.

Farran and her partner studied two groups who were part of the Pre-K lottery -- children who got in and children who did not get in.

Early findings showed that those in Pre-K were better prepared for kindergarten than children who had not gone to Pre-K. But the benefits didn't last.

“By the end of kindergarten, there were no differences in the groups anymore,” Farran said.

From there, the advantages for the Pre-K kids declined even more.

The shocking results the study found in kids six years later and what the woman in charge of Georgia’s Pre-K program had to say about it, Tuesday on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.