0 Families accuse state Speaker of the House of intentionally delaying court cases

ATLANTA - When a north Georgia mother learned the man accused of raping her 14-year-old daughter was arrested, then indicted by a grand jury, she thought a trial would come soon after. More than six years after the alleged crime, there’s no court date in sight.

“I had no idea at that point that, all these years later, that we would have so many trial dates that had been canceled,” she told Channel 2 Action News and our investigate partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com. “Every time we get our hopes up to get some release from the past and to be able to move on, you know, it’s always a setback.”

A setback because the man accused of her child’s rape hired Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston to be his lawyer. Since then Ralston has delayed the rape case at least eight times because he said he’s too busy to go to court, according to court documents.

A Channel 2 Action News / Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation revealed that the victim’s mother is one of several Georgians who said they are fed up because Ralston frequently uses a century-old state law that excuses him from court if his legislative duties conflict with his court schedule.

Through a spokesperson Ralston declined Channel 2’s and the AJC’s request for an interview and requests to review his legislative calendar. By email he said legislative leave protects the independence of the legislative branch.

Victims said they believe Ralston uses the legislative leave law to intentionally delay criminal cases.

“I think Mr. Ralston knows exactly what he’s doing,” the north Georgia mother said.

