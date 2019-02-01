Water in your gas tank = big problems. What is Georgia doing to fix problems at the pump?

ATLANTA - Cheryl Cochran loves her red truck so much that she named it Lucy, after Lucille Ball. So when Lucy began to choke after Cochran got a fill-up at a Villa Rica Shell station, Cochran was upset.
Turns out, there was water in her gas tank.
"I was very upset, considering the fact that I've never had any issues with this truck and bad gas made it … to where it really could have messed my truck up," Cochran said.
Cochran was lucky. The Shell station offered to pay for the repairs.
Anna Popenko was not so lucky. She was forced to pay over $600 out of pocket for repairs on her car after she got tainted fuel at another station.
Channel 2's Jim Strickland pored through three years worth of records from local gas stations. He found 247 verified complaints of tainted fuel in a three-year period.
How can you avoid contaminated gasoline -- and what is the state doing to make sure Georgia's fuel supply is safe? We investigate, Monday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}