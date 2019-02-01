New gun detector technology could help prevent school shootings

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A new technology is being promoted as being able to prevent shootings at schools, businesses and public places. It uses artificial intelligence to detect guns and aggressive actions, then calls the police.
The Athena uses an artificial intelligence box that hooks up to existing security cameras to detect guns with 99 percent accuracy. Its inventors hope it will make school shootings a thing of the past.
“I get scared sometimes but I feel like we’re in a good spot in our school and we have pretty good security,” said Cassidy Ashby who is a senior at Dunwoody High School.
Like many students she worries about the possibility of a shooting on her campus.
“So, our goal is to prevent these shootings from happening,” said Chris Ciabarra Athena’s Chief Technological Officer and Co-inventor.
That’s why Ciabarra and his partner Lisa Falzone invented Athena, the world’s first artificial intelligence security camera that detects guns and aggressive actions to prevent crime before it occurs.
