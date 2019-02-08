2 Investigates: Does county, state benefit program hurt employees?

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - On their website, Purchasing Powers sells itself as a “better way to buy” luxury items.
The local company says it helps employers and organizations offer their employees a way to buy items like TVs, gold chains and even expensive purses, over time with zero interest, no credit check and no hidden fees.
The voluntary benefit program is used by the state and two Georgia counties but some question if it targets the poor.
The company lets employees with poor credit buy items they normally couldn't afford. The cost comes right out of their paycheck, usually over 12 months.
The reasons some say the high price items could end up causing customers financial pain, Monday on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
Channel 2's Sophia Choi started looking into the company after hearing complaints from some DeKalb County commissioners.
County employees told Choi they were sent a flier from the company that also used the official DeKalb County logo. Now commissioners want to know how the company got their personal information.
Choi also found there is a catch with the items they sell -- they cost more. In some cases, a lot more.
Purchasing Power calculates a 13 percent increase on items. But an independent study by DeKalb County staff found it's sometimes much higher.
Out of 44 goods, 34 items were priced 50 percent or higher than retailers, the staff found.
DeKalb and Fulton counties use purchasing power, along with the state.
