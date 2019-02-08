Dead chickens, raw hamburger and food – what are they doing on railroad tracks in metro Atlanta?

ATLANTA - Dead chickens, raw hamburger and other food have been left on railroad tracks in metro Atlanta.
You may have heard of the religion Santeria. Part of the practice involves animal sacrifices -- killing birds or goats and taking their carcasses to railroad tracks.
It is something that happens in Cobb County and throughout the southeast.
Austell police body camera video shows a woman telling officers her pastor said she needed to be cleansed of evil spirits and to take a sacrifice to railroad tracks.
One time, she left nine packages of chicken parts, raw hamburger and other food; the bomb squad responded. She told the police officers other times she left sacrifices on tracks in Powder Springs and in Mableton.
We traveled to the Miami, Florida, area to learn more about these animal sacrifices that are part of the Santeria religion. We saw a goat skull left on the tracks.
We reveal what it all means -- and how it could pose a danger to you and your family, Monday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDINGSTORIES
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}