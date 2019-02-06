Elderly customers who ordered walk-in tubs said they received bills but no tubs

Elderly customers say they got the bills but never got the fancy walk-in bath tubs they ordered.
Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Jim Strickland tracked down the tubs and found the local man who got the money, who had already faced questions by fraud detectives.
They wanted to know why the fancy walk-in tubs were still wrapped in plastic and sitting in a machine shop off Atlanta Road and not delivered to customers like Don and Lisa Dula of Morganton, NC.
“I told Donald, I said we ain’t got the tub yet and we’re getting billed!” Lisa Dula told Strickland.
The Dula’s paperwork shows they worked out a plan to pay $55 a month for 60-months.
But that adds up to only half of the $6,500 price tag.
Once the bank figured it out, they raised the monthly payment.
“Next couple days, we got a bill in the mail for one hundred-thirty-some dollars for a tub. We don’t even have the tub!” Don Dula said.
Terry Smith never received his tub either. But he did receive a bill.
“I ain’t paying for something that I ain’t got,” Terry Smith said.
What happened when we confronted the owner of the tubs, and the other cases we uncovered
