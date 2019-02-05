Students who fail can make up classes online: Does it do more harm than good?

High school students who fail a class in Georgia public schools have the chance to make up the course online to stay on track to graduate.
A Channel 2 Action News investigation found tens of thousands of Georgia high school seniors enrolled in so-called credit recovery courses during the last full school year.
But a critic tells Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher it's time for a serious debate about credit recovery.
“Is it cheating? I don’t know but it’s in the ballpark,” said Nat Malkus, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington D.C.
Malkus has studied schools all over the country. He told Belcher it's far too difficult to get accurate data, and school districts aren't clearly explaining credit recovery to parents and their communities.
Malkus grants that the programs begin with the best of intentions but said there have been abuses. However, not everyone agrees.
“I think they're missing the point -- what's best for the kid instead of focusing on is this easy or is this hard,” one metro Atlanta principal told Belcher.
The concerns that credit recovery may be a step back and why the principal says online learning is critical part of public education, Wednesday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
