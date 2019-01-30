Metro gas stations selling dangerous male enhancement pills despite warnings, lawsuit claims

ATLANTA - A federal lawsuit accuses a dozen Georgia convenience store operators of peddling dangerous sex pills. Channel 2 Action News went undercover to reveal how easy they are to buy.
The pills in question are marketed as herbal supplements to boost male sex performance, but lab tests showed they contain varying amounts of active ingredients found in prescription medications Viagra and Cialis.
Men who take them without talking to a doctor are at risk for serious complications.
We talk to a man who says he’s permanently deformed after taking the supplements, Thursday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
An attorney has filed lawsuits against convenient stores for selling the pills in several U.S. cities, including Atlanta.
The Food and Drug Administration issued warnings for nearly 200 varieties of pills because they were laced with pharmaceuticals.
The FDA said it has received reports of users of some of these pills experiencing chest pain, severe headaches and prolonged erections that resulted in hospitalization and surgery because of plunging blood pressure.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}