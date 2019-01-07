ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News and our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com have learned the Georgia State Ethics Commission will consider the fate of Executive Director Stefan Ritter at a special meeting Tuesday morning.
Sources tell Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher that at least one, and maybe two, detailed complaint letters were filed by co-workers regarding pornography on Ritter’s work computer, and other complaints.
Jake Evans, the chairman of the Georgia Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission, sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement:
“The Commission took immediate action relating to accusations made against Mr. Ritter, and those actions are ongoing. The Commission seeks to ensure that all personnel issues are promptly and fairly investigated and resolved. The Commission acted and continues to act with this promptness and fairness in investigating allegations against Mr. Ritter, like it does in all instances.”
We’re working on learning more about what will happen at the special meeting and what could be next for the Georgia ethics commission. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. for a LIVE report.
