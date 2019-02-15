Former Wells Fargo VP says horses in iconic stagecoach program are in danger

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned Wells Fargo is taking serious action to make changes to its iconic stagecoach program.
Channel 2 consumer investigator Jim Strickland began an investigation six months ago into allegations some stagecoach horses are subject to abuse, ill-trained and, at times, have put bystanders at risk.
Strickland twice interviewed a bank insider turned whistleblower.
“I've gotten on planes, cars and I’ve talked to everybody involved -- and the story is amazing,” Shirlee Stevens said.
Stevens is a lifelong equine enthusiast who worked for Wells Fargo for 17 years. The former Wells Fargo vice president spent the last 12 months demanding reforms to its stagecoaches. They have appeared nationwide since 1958, a fixture of bank advertising.
“Unless we make serious deep changes that makes this program professional, those horses and people are at risk," Stevens said.
