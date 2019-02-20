ATLANTA - More rounds of rain are coming to Georgia after we were slammed yesterday afternoon.
A Flood Watch is in effect through Saturday for much of north Georgia and metro Atlanta.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said that she is getting reports of trees down across the state due to the saturated ground and strong wind gusts. She said that she expects more to fall over the next several days.
Another wave of rain and storms is expected to move in later today, but the chance for rain remains high through the weekend. As much as four inches of additional rain is possible.
Temperatures will remain cold on Wednesday, in the 40s. But you can expect to feel a warm-up Thursday and Friday as we will reach the 60s.
FLOOD WATCH: Through Saturday morning. Several rounds of heavy rain on the way. Trees have come down in the saturated soil and gusty winds. Pickens county highway 53 at Crossbow Road; Bartow County trees/powerlines blocking Highway 61 pic.twitter.com/oAqmHNYQbe— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) February 20, 2019
