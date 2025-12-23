2 hurt after tractor-trailer crash on I-285

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash involving two tractor-trailers is causing major traffic disruption on Interstate 285 northbound in DeKalb County on Tuesday morning.

DeKalb County police say the crash happened before 7 a.m. on I-285 NB just before Interstate 20.

Emergency crews are on the scene, where debris from the collision is scattered across the roadway and blocking multiple lanes of traffic.

DKPD reported that one person suffered serious injuries, while another sustained minor injuries.

Both were taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Their ages and identities were not released.

With the crash occurring during peak travel hours, including the morning work commute and early holiday travel, drivers are being urged to avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes.

DKPD says to expect delays until lanes can be cleared.

