ATLANTA - Most people in north Georgia are waking up to showers and some are even seeing a light wintry mix.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton is tracking the rain in parts of north Fulton, Cobb, Forsyth, Paulding and other metro Atlanta counties.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for severe weather alerts]
Minton said that some areas are seeing sleet mixed in, but there will not be any major impacts.
The rain will continue to fall this morning and could cause for a messy commute.
We're tracking the rain and wintry mix as it moves through north Georgia on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
The showers and light wintry mix will be falling off and on throughout the day
A Flood Watch goes into effect at 7 a.m. today and will go through Friday. As much as 3 to 6 additional inches of rain could fall during that time.
Temperatures will be in the 40s throughout the day.
FLOOD WATCH: Begins at 7am today through Friday morning. 3"-6" of rain possible which could lead to flooding. Ground is saturated, plus creeks and streams already are high. pic.twitter.com/BEOP3QJTv0— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) February 19, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}