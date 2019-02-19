  • Rain returns to metro Atlanta, wintry mix falling in parts of far north Georgia

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Most people in north Georgia are waking up to showers and some are even seeing a light wintry mix. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton is tracking the rain in parts of north Fulton, Cobb, Forsyth, Paulding and other metro Atlanta counties. 

    Minton said that some areas are seeing sleet mixed in, but there will not be any major impacts. 

    The rain will continue to fall this morning and could cause for a messy commute. 

    The showers and light wintry mix will be falling off and on throughout the day

    A Flood Watch goes into effect at 7 a.m. today and will go through Friday. As much as 3 to 6 additional inches of rain could fall during that time. 

    Temperatures will be in the 40s throughout the day.  

