Third tornado confirmed from Monday’s storms in south metro Atlanta

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service has now confirmed three tornadoes from Monday morning’s severe weather.

The longest tracked tornado was the strongest, an EF-1 with wind up to 90 mph that tracked across parts of southeast Coweta, south Fayette and Spalding counties.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This tornado was on the ground for about 14 miles and had a maximum width of 250 yards.

As this tornado lifted, a second tornado developed in far northern Spalding County. This was an EF-0 tornado with maximum wind of 80 mph. It was on the ground for a little more than 4 miles and had a maximum width of 100 yards.

The NWS had already confirmed on Tuesday an EF-0 tornado with 75 mph maximum wind in Henry County.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group