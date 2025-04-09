Third tornado confirmed from Monday’s storms in south metro Atlanta

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service has now confirmed three tornadoes from Monday morning’s severe weather.
The longest tracked tornado was the strongest, an EF-1 with wind up to 90 mph that tracked across parts of southeast Coweta, south Fayette and Spalding counties.
This tornado was on the ground for about 14 miles and had a maximum width of 250 yards.
As this tornado lifted, a second tornado developed in far northern Spalding County. This was an EF-0 tornado with maximum wind of 80 mph. It was on the ground for a little more than 4 miles and had a maximum width of 100 yards.
The NWS had already confirmed on Tuesday an EF-0 tornado with 75 mph maximum wind in Henry County.
