The week in photos: July 22-July 28, 2018

ATLANTA - Here is a look at the past week told with some of the photos that caught our eyes.
The death count from a rapidly growing Northern California wildfire rose to five Saturday after two young children and their great-grandmother who had been unaccounted for were confirmed dead. [READ MORE] Pictures from the are show an almost post-apocalyptic scene. [PHOTO GALLERY]
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was one of the first players to run on the field for the first day of training camp Friday. Jones and his agent settled for a restructured contract and a promised contract extension after the coming season. [PHOTO GALLERY]
It was a busy, but exciting time for Allison Anne Carroll. In two months, the 24-year-old planned to marry her best friend. That excitement turned to tragedy when Allison was killed in a car wreck. We spoke with her heartbroken fiance, pictured above, who talked about how excited he was "to ask my best friend to marry me." [READ MORE]
The retractable roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is officially complete. Channel 2 Action News had cameras from every angle as the stadium roof opened as intended for the first time Wednesday afternoon. [READ MORE]
The race for governor is now down to Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams. Kemp, the current secretary of state, beat Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in a landslide Tuesday night in the runoff race for the Republican nomination for governor. [READ MORE]
The Mega Millions jackpot jumped again on Monday, totaling $512 million for Tuesday's drawing. [READ MORE]
A former Channel 2 Action News reporter is using a recent health challenge to teach others about a disease that affects as many as 500,000 people every year. For years, his steady hands helped 86-year-old Don McClellan win one ping-pong championship after the other. Three weeks ago, McClellan says he started experiencing tremors, and his primary physician referred him to a specialist to test for Parkinson’s disease. [READ MORE]
