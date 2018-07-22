Retired WSB-TV reporter shares health journey to encourage others

A former Channel 2 Action News reporter is using a recent health challenge to teach others about a disease that affects as many as 500,000 people every year.
For years, his steady hands helped 86-year-old Don McClellan win one ping-pong championship after the other.
Three weeks ago, McClellan says he started experiencing tremors, and his primary physician referred him to a specialist to test for Parkinson’s disease.
TRENDING STORIES:
"So, the typical thing we see with Parkinson’s is a person will have tremors, they will be off-balanced, feeling unsteady and very slow to move," neurologist Dr. Robert Bashuk said.
It will be a few days before McClellan’s test results come back.
He says he wants to share his health journey to show others you can go on with your life.
“Well fortunately, most of the tremors that I'm having are in my left hand and my right hand I just can't move as quickly around the table," McClellan said.
McClellan retired 10 years ago from Channel 2 Action News and worked as a reporter for 55 years.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}