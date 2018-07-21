Severe storms leave trail of damage, knock out power

ATLANTA - Severe thunderstorms across metro downed trees and power lines and left thousands without power Saturday morning.
Viewers sent Channel 2 Action News pictures and video of trees on homes and cars, storm debris and downed power lines across the metro Atlanta area.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said more storms could develop on Saturday afternoon.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen was in northwest Atlanta where residents say lightning hit a transformer, sparking a fire and wiping out power.
Minute-by-Minute as storms rolled through Saturday morning
Residents off DuPond Circle and Marietta Rd. said the storms came rolling through just after 6 a.m. Chuck Day, who lives in the neighborhood, told Pozen that low-hanging trees are always a problem in the neighborhood during storms and that they have reported the issue to Georgia Power.
“Every time there is a storm in this community and I mean every time, a tree falls on our road," Day said. "The trees are old and need to be trimmed and cut back."
A spokesperson at Georgia Power told Pozen they are working to remove dead and diseased tress in the area.
In Gwinnett County, a massive tree fell across Suwanee Dam road. County officials said storms left trees on at least four homes and sparked one fire.
At the height of the storms over 45,000 people were without power.
