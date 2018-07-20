Strong to severe storms possible Friday night

ATLANTA - Friday will start off dry but could end with some severe storms overnight.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said the forecast models are showing different scenarios, but one model has scattered strong to severe storms coming into the area late Friday night and into early Saturday morning.
If that scenario holds, the primary threat for metro Atlanta and North Georgia will be heavy rain, hail, frequent lightning and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
Much of the area will see dry conditions for the majority of the day.
The chance of rain remains this week and goes back up into early next week.
Storm Prediction Center puts metro Atlanta and NW GA in a risk severe storms tonight, primarily after midnight. Strong disturbance moves in overnight. Most should fall apart as it approaches metro ATL. Damaging wind is primary threat. pic.twitter.com/eT8bRY0u5M— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) July 20, 2018
Scattered showers and storms will develop in a few areas this afternoon. More will form Friday night into Saturday morning. I'm showing the hour by hour timing of storms at 5:49 on Ch2 WSB-TV pic.twitter.com/Et2UFruybn— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) July 19, 2018
