Strong to severe storms possible Friday night

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Friday will start off dry but could end with some severe storms overnight. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said the forecast models are showing different scenarios, but one model has scattered strong to severe storms coming into the area late Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

    If that scenario holds, the primary threat for metro Atlanta and North Georgia will be heavy rain, hail, frequent lightning and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

    Much of the area will see dry conditions for the majority of the day. 

    The chance of rain remains this week and goes back up into early next week.

