Here's where you can help Stuff the Bus

ATLANTA - Help WSB-TV and Children’s Restoration Network prepare homeless children and kids in group homes for the school year. Joins us for Stuff the Bus on July 27 by donating backpacks and school supplies at these locations across metro Atlanta from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m:
WSB-TV
- 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
The following Kroger locations:
- 2875 N Decatur Rd, Decatur
- 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth
- 3425 Cascade Rd SW, Atlanta
- 5664 Jonesboro Rd, Lake City
American Signature Furniture
- 840 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW, Kennesaw
Delta Community Credit Union/Kroger
- 6766 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton
Suggested donations:
- NEW book bags (especially for middle & high school)
- Wide and college-ruled paper
- Spiral notebooks
- 3 ring binders
- Two pocket folders
- Calculators
- Pens
- Markers
- Rulers
- Crayons
- Scissors
About Children’s Restoration Network
CRN was founded in 1993 to address the lack of services for homeless children. Today the nonprofit works with 130+ shelters and group homes around metro Atlanta.
