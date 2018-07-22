Boaters window shot out while cruising on Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for the person who shot a boat in Lake Lanier. The gunfire shattered a window.
Deputies said it happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday when as the boat was cruising past the Burton Mill Park ramp. Luckily no one was hurt.
Hall County deputies, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources rangers along with Georgia State Air Patrol searched on land, air and on the water for a possible shooter or any evidence they could find but came up with nothing.
Some posts on social media indicated boaters were terrified.
