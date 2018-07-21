Father shot in robbery outside of Capital City Club has died

ATLANTA - A father who was shot by a teenager outside of the Capital City Club has died.
Investigators say the death of Christian Broder, 34, is now a homicide. They say they plan to upgrade the charges against the 17-year-old suspect to murder.
Broder was shot July 9 as waited for an Uber after a wedding reception, police say. Border was waiting with his brother and two other guests.
Atlanta police arrested Jayden Myrick, 17, a week later.They say Myrick got out of a car and robbed the group before shooting Broder. Police are still searching for the driver of the getaway vehicle.
Police charged Myrick with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Broder was the father of a 9-month-old and managed a popular Washington, D.C. restaurant.
