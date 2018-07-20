0 9 of 17 boat accident victims from one family

BRANSON, Mo. - Authorities say nine of the 17 people who died in a duck boat accident are from the same family.

A spokeswoman for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said that another two members of the same family survived when the boat capsized on Table Rock Lake near the tourist town of Branson.

The nine members of one family who died in the accident were from Indianapolis, according to a family member who talked with Channel 2’s Carl Willis Friday evening.

That family member gave Channel 2 the photo of the family. The two people who survived are the woman on the far left of the photo and the young boy on the far right.

The duck boat capsized Thursday evening when a thunderstorm hit the area and brought winds that approached near-hurricane speeds.

A total of 29 passengers and two crew members were on the boat when it capsized. The boat's driver was among those killed.

A resident of Branson said she understands how the boat got caught on the lake before it capsized because of a sudden change in the weather that day.

Trisha Ayers said she saw the weather change in 10 minutes Thursday from sunny to gale force winds that were bending traffic signs.

Ayers called the fatal accident a "fluke" and said she hopes it doesn't tarnish Branson because most of its income comes from tourists.

She and her family moved to Branson 3 1/2 years ago after visiting regularly from their previous hometown in the Kansas City area.

