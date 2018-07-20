  • WARNING! Investigators say woman going around posing as DFACS worker

    By: Wendy Halloran

    Updated:

    SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A local sheriff’s office is warning people about a woman posing a worker with the Division of Child and Family Services.

    Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Wendy Halloran talked with a Spalding County mother who said the woman knocked on her door and tried to grab her child.

    “She said, ‘This is your 24-hour notice that we’re coming to get your kids tomorrow,’ so I was thinking, ‘Somebody called DFACS on me, but I don’t know why,” the mother, Hannah Jackson said.

    The warning investigators have for everyone to keep their children safe, on Channel 2 Action News at 6. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories