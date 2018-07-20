2 charged after video of brawl with Atlanta police surfaces online

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has obtained video showing multiple Atlanta police officers in a brawl with suspects.
An edited version of the video has been making the rounds on social media.
Police sent us the full video Thursday night along with an explanation of the chase, crash and confrontation that led to this fight.
The incident happened July 9 in northwest Atlanta near the intersection of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Chappell Road.
Atlanta police said Harold Barnwell took a bag of raw marijuana from a crashed car and refused the officers' commands to put his hands behind his back.
On the video, the officer walks out of view; when the video brings Barnwell and the officer back into view, the officer can be seen punching Barnwell.
Barnwell's mother, Jennifer, then got in between the officer and her son. The officer tried to stun the Barnwell with a Taser, and the video shows Jennifer being knocked to the ground.
The fight moved back and forth across the parking lot before two other officers joined in to help get the man in to custody.
Doctors at Grady Memorial Hospital treated the officer for a dislocated finger.
Barwell is facing several charges including marijuana possession. His mother is also facing obstruction charges.
