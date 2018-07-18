1/3 of the mosquito traps in DeKalb County have tested positive for West Nile Virus

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County health officials say the county now has nine positive tests of West Nile virus.
The county said there are 27 surveillance traps deployed throughout DeKalb County and the last round of tests found at least nine of those traps had mosquitoes that tested positive for the disease.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes found in Atlanta area
- Experts warn of potentially higher West Nile virus cases this year
- Leaders working to prevent additional cases of West Nile virus
In most cases, people infected with West Nile will see no symptoms.
About 1 in 5 people who are infected with the virus can develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people with this type of West Nile virus disease recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Tuesday, DeKalb County confirmed they had positive cases of West Nile in the Tucker area.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}