0 Recent high school grad found dead in crashed car after weeklong search

ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. - For six days, authorities combed Elbert and Madison counties for any sign of 18-year-old Julie Ann Mosier.

A massive search included a tricky stretch of Parhamtown Road in the Bowman area, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

“We’ve all ridden that road I’d say collectively two dozen times and didn’t see anything,” Danielsville police Chief Brenan Baird told the newspaper. “There is one spot you can stand to see what (the deputy) saw and we’re very fortunate he saw it.”

An Elbert County sheriff’s deputy found Mosier’s car wrecked in a small pond Wednesday night after he spotted tire marks on a dirt embankment near Ga. 172. The teen, a recent Elbert County High School graduate and new driver with a freshly minted license, was found dead inside.

She had been missing since July 12, when she left from Danielsville to visit a friend in the Bowman area, according to the Banner-Herald. Police think Mosier missed a stop sign and lost control down the embankment.

The Georgia State Patrol is still investigating the crash.

The search for the girl included several Athens-area law enforcement agencies. After several days coming up short, Baird told the newspaper officers were retracing their steps.

“We went over everything that had been done and mapped out every area we had looked,” he said.

They were instructed to check the roads again, the Banner-Herald reported, and Mosier’s body was found inside the submerged vehicle.

“It’s a rough time for the family, but they do have some resolution,” Baird said.

This story was written by Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

