CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that rapper Offset, of the trio Migos, was arrested Friday on weapon and drug charges.
Clayton County police said the rapper, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, and his bodyguard, Senay Gezahgn, were traveling in Jonesboro when the 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera that Offset was driving was pulled over after an improper lane change on Upper Riverdale Road.
During a search, officers found three handguns, less than 1 ounce of marijuana and more than $107,000 in cash.
Offset was charged with improper lane change; possession of marijuana, less than 1 ounce; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
Gezahgn was charged with possession of marijuana, less than 1 ounce, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
Offset and his wife, rapper Cardi B, have recently been in the headlines after welcoming their first child together last week.
