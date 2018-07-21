Buckhead country club accused of hiding restaurants from health department

ATLANTA - A Buckhead country club is accused of hiding restaurants from the health department.
“They hurriedly asked us to clean off all the tables and hide in the back,” an employee told Channel 2 Action News.
Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon speaks with a waiter at Capital City Country Club who said he was asked to take part in the cover-up.
What the health department said they discovered when they went back to the club for a second look, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}