Georgia college student killed; she and suspect were in relationship, police say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a local college student shot to death says she had no idea her daughter even knew her accused killer.

And she is bothered the incident happened in broad daylight.

Douglas County deputies arrested 20-year-old David Powell and he faces murder charges in the death of 19-year-old University of West Georgia student Lyric Farley.

Lyric’s mother says she wants justice.

Chiketa Brown says her daughter was loving, caring and had the biggest heart.

“She loved candles. So I got her a Valentines Day candle,” she told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

Brown was putting together a goodie bag for a Valentine’s Day brunch she was going to attend with her oldest daughter and her youngest, Lyric.

Lyric bought an outfit to where to where for the special occasion. It was a jean skirt, with a pink purse and jewelry.

“And a shirt it says ‘I got a thang for you,’” Brown pointed out.

Lyric won’t make the brunch after she was shot to death in a parking lot behind a Dollar General on King’s Highway Feb. 7.

Brown will never forget getting the news Lyric was gone.

“I’m very hurt. I was lost for words,” she said.

Deputies say the West Georgia freshman and Powell were in a personal relationship and had gotten into an argument. Officers say they agreed to meet behind the Dollar General and that’s when Powell shot Lyric.

Deputies arrested Powell about 12 hours later, using technology to locate him.

“I absolutely want to know why. I do want answers,” Brown said.

Brown says she had never met Powell and has no idea what kind of relationship he and Lyric had.

The shooting took place on a Saturday afternoon, just after 1 p.m.

“It bothers me that it happened in broad daylight. Like who can do that in broad daylight?” the mother said.

Brown showed Jones all the awards Lyric won at Carrollton High.

“She was an awesome young lady,” she said.

For band. The honor roll. J-ROTC. And she was a wrestling champion.

“Yes. That’s actually the ring,” Brown pointed out, showing the Jones the ring Lyric received for being on the team that won a state championship.

Even though her life was cut short, Brown says she forgives her daughter’s killer.

“In order for me to be forgiven, I have to forgive,’ she said.

Brown says even though she forgives Powell she wants him to get the punishment he deserves.

Powell is being held without bond on Murder charges in the Douglas County jail.

