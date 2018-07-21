  • Police search for man accused of sucker-punching a customer at Walmart

    By: Zachary Hansen for the AJC

    Police are searching for a person of interest in an assault at a Covington Walmart where a man said he was sucker-punched.

    The shopper said the person of interest approached him in a aisle and asked his if he was “looking for something with sugar” before striking him from behind, according to the Covington police incident report obtained by The AJC.com.

    The person of interest allegedly struck the shopper a few more times before leaving the store along with another man, the report said.

    Covington police released a picture of the man on their Facebook page, along with a photo of someone described as the person of interest’s friend. The person of interest wore a white shirt, and the “friend” had on a red shirt.

    The two were seen leaving in a blue Chrysler 300 about midnight July 13, police said.

    Anyone with information about the men is asked to contact Covington police at 770-385-2196.

