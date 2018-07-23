ATLANTA - The Mega Millions jackpot jumped again on Monday, lottery officials announced.
The jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is now $512 million! The jackpot will be one of the largest in Mega Millions history.
If there is a winner and they choose the cash payout, they will take home more than $303 million.
Tuesday’s drawing will take place LIVE at 11 p.m. on Channel 2!
Friday’s winning numbers were 44-14-30-62-1, with a Mega Ball of 1.
While no one took home the big prize, there were two $1 million ticket winners, in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
Five Georgia Lottery players won $10,000 each in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The lucky tickets were purchased in Claxton, Kennesaw, Luthersville, Mableton and Macon.
There were more than 1.8 million winning tickets in Friday’s drawing at all levels, with 47 ticket winners of $10,000.
MEGA MILLIONS FAST FACTS:
- Draw Date: Tuesday
- Estimated Jackpot Amount: $512 million
- Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments
- Cash Option Amount: About $303 million
- Cost to Play: $2 per play; additional $1 per play for Megaplier; $3 for Just the Jackpot
- Drawings: 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday LIVE on Channel 2
- Where to Buy: Mega Millions tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers. Georgia residents also can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online.
- Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24
- Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: About 1:303 million
- Date Jackpot Began Rolling: May 8, 2018
- Number of Rolls: 22
- Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: May 4, 2018 – $142 million (Ohio)
- No. 1 Mega Millions Jackpot: March 30, 2012 – $656 million (Illinois, Kansas and Maryland)
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
