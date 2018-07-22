Mega Millions jackpot prize skyrockets to $493 million

No winners in Friday’s Mega Millions means the jackpot keeps rising -- Tuesday’s drawing has topped $493 million.
It’s possible that the prize could surge over the half-billion mark based on ticket sales, lottery officials state.
Tuesday’s jackpot of $493 million will be the fifth-largest in Mega Millions history.
If there is a winner and they choose the cash payout, they will take home $296 million.
Friday’s winning numbers were 44-14-30-62-1, with a Mega Ball of 1.
While no one took home the big prize, there were two $1 million ticket winners, in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
There were over 1.8 million winning tickets in Friday’s drawing at all levels, with 47 ticket winners of $10,000.
Tuesday night’s drawing will take place July 24 at 11 p.m. ET.
