Metro Atlanta police chief accused of taking days off, but keeping his PTO

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss is on paid leave while the city investigates whether he stole time.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes went to Criss’ home on Tuesday. Someone opened the door, but said he was not home.

So, Fernandes went to City Hall and spoke with Mayor Gwen Ellison about what these allegations will mean for the city.

Ellison grew up in Forest Park and raised her family there, so doing the best for her city is of the utmost importance.

“I care about my city,” she said. “I wanna see it grow, we haven’t seen the growth I would like to see.”

She said her staff is already making great things happen, so she was disappointed that Criss had to be placed on leave after three years on the job.

“Last week, our police chief, Brandon Criss, was placed on administrative leave. Of course, I can’t disclose any of the details because it is an open investigation,” Ellison said.

Sources confirmed to Fernandes that the city is accused of stealing city time by taking days off, but still banking the PTO as if he took no time off.

Ellison wants to assure the community that they are still in good hands and the investigation will not affect their safety.

“One thing I take pride in, we have a great police force, and...they have not missed a beat. It’s been a week now, and nobody can tell that anything has changed,” Ellison said.

