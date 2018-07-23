Hank Aaron talks about Chipper Jones' HOF induction, Braves career

ATLANTA - Did you know it was Hank Aaron who convinced the Atlanta Braves to draft Chipper Jones.
What led him to believe, at a young age, that Chipper was going to be a Hall of Famer?
WSB Radio’s Jay Black and Chris Camp sat down with the baseball legend to discuss his answer to that question, and many more on topics including the Braves’ success during the first half of the season and his take on the crop of young players having success this year.
CLICK HERE to listen to WSB Radio’s entire 30-minute interview with Hammerin’ Hank.
