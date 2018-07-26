0 Cobb County teacher killed in wreck 2 months before wedding

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - It was a busy, but exciting time for Allison Anne Carroll.

In two months, the 24-year-old planned to marry her best friend. But before that, she would meet her newest class of third-graders at Cobb County’s Dowell Elementary School. Carroll planned to spend two days with her fiance’s family before returning to work to prepare for the new school year.

Instead, her fellow teachers, friends and family are grieving the young woman known for her caring, giving spirit. Carroll was killed in a head-on crash Sunday night near Acworth.

“For all who knew her, it’s no exaggeration to say she was the sweetest person they knew,” a friend posted on an online fundraising page. “She was light-hearted, warm, and kind to everyone, and was especially loyal to her friends and family. She constantly sought out ways to serve and care for those around her.”

Investigators believe Carroll was struck by a 20-year-old driver who was speeding and may have lost control of his Toyota Corolla.

A passenger in the Corolla, Ashley Nicole Bratton, 17, was also killed in the crash. She would have been a senior at North Cobb High School, according to her online obituary.

The investigation into the crash was still underway Thursday. No charges have been filed.

