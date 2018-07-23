0 Police believe speed played role in deadly head-on crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police are investigating a head-on crash that left two young people dead, one a 17-year-old girl.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday in west Cobb County off Mars Hill Road at Newpark Drive.

Witnesses told Channel 2's Tom Regan the crash was so loud, it sounded like a bomb went off.

"I don't know how to describe how bad it was," said Austin Stroud. Stroud said he working as his fast-food restaurant job down the street when he first heard the loud crash.

"I thought something had exploded. I come running outside cause I was worried. I looked over and saw the fire department was there," he said.

Stroud showed Regan the video he took of the crash scene.

Police said the driver of a Toyota Corolla heading southbound crossed the double yellow line and crashed head-on into a Ford Escape.

The driver of that vehicle, Allison Carroll, 24, of Power Spring, was transported to the hospital where she.died.

"There were people in red suits trying to pull people out of what was left of the cars," said Sarah O'Hara, with Cobb County police.

Police said Ashley Bratton, 17, who was in the Corolla, was killed. The 20-year-old male driver and a 16-year-old boy in that car were injured.

"It appears that speed was a significant factor in what caused the collision.

Stroud said he feels sympathy for the families and friends of those in the deadly crash.

"I'll definitely keep them in our prayers. For sure," Stroud said.

Police said charges are pending against the driver who caused the crash.

