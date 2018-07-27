Person shot on MARTA bus, shooter on the loose, authorities say

ATLANTA - Authorities confirm that a man was shot on MARTA bus Thursday evening.
The shooting happened along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The shooter ran from the scene.
MARTA officials said both men were passengers on the bus. The shooter is still at large.
