  • 23-year-old mother dies after being hit by alleged drunken driver

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    GWINNETT, Ga. - A 23-year-old mother has died after police say a drunken driver crashed into her car as she drove to work earlier this month.

    Gwinnett police say Tyquan Samuel drove into oncoming traffic at the intersection of Buford and Brentbrooke drives around 9 a.m. on July 14. He crashed into Sinee Hicks' car and both cars burst into flames. Two other people were injured in the crash. 

    Sinee died in a hospital Friday.

    Channel 2's Matt Johnson talked to a witness who saw the car go up in flames and tried to help. 

    We'll have the emotional interview with people who tried to save the young mom, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories