0 Georgia's grueling race for GOP governor candidate ends Tuesday

ATLANTA - The race for the Republican candidate for governor ends Tuesday as voters head to the polls.

The runoff between Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp has brutal at times. They attacked each other during a debate on Channel 2 Action News.

Cagle led the initial five-man primary in May, but fell well shy of the majority required to avoid a runoff.

In an Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Channel 2 Action News poll released on July 23, the two candidates were neck and neck with voters. Kemp had a lead of 44 percent to 41 percent over Cagle, within the margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

On Monday, the two made last minute pitches to voters.

"If we want to stay on the right path then I am that person, and if you want a candidate that can certainly win in November, then I am that candidate as well,” Cagle told Channel 2 Action News.

“We’ve been the underdog since day one,” Kemp told Channel 2 Action News. “I’m going to run like an underdog all the way to November.”

Governor Nathan Deal endorsed Cagle. Kemp received an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across the state.

The winner of the runoff faces Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.

