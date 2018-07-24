ATLANTA - Georgians head to the polls Tuesday to vote in several key runoff elections.
One of the biggest races is the Republican runoff for governor.
Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp made their final push to voters on Monday at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.
"If we want to stay on the right path, then I am that person, and if you want a candidate that can certainly win in November, then I am that candidate as well,” Cagle said.
“We’ve been the underdog since day one. I’m going to run like an underdog all the way to November,” Kemp said.
Gov. Nathan Deal endorsed Cagle last week.
Kemp received an endorsement from President Donald Trump.
OTHER RACES
There are also runoffs Tuesday for other state offices and congressional districts.
David Shafer and Geoff Duncan are in the Republican runoff for lieutenant governor.
David Belle Isle and Brad Raffensperger are Republicans running for secretary of state.
There’s also a runoff between Democrats Kevin Abel and Lucy McBath in the Sixth Congressional District. The winner will face incumbent Karen Handel in November.
There’s also a runoff in the Seventh Congressional District between Democrats Carolyn Bordeaux and David Kim. The winner will face Congressman Rob Woodall in the general election.
