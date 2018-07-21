  • GOP gubernatorial candidates give final push ahead of Tuesday's runoff

    ATLANTA - Vice President Mike Pence is in Macon holding a rally for GOP gubernatorial candidate for governor, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp.

    Earlier this week, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to endorse Kemp, tweeting that Kemp “is tough on crime, strong on the border and illegal immigration.”

    The latest exclusive poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Channel 2 Action News had Kemp and rival candidate, Lt. Governor Casey Cagle, in statistical dead heat with each other ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election to see who will take the GOP nomination for Georgia’s next governor.

    Meanwhile, Cagle and his supporters were out in full-force Saturday, going door to door to get out the vote. 

    Cagle tweeted pictures from a visit in Cleveland, Georgia where he met with voters. He also tweeted pictures of supporters in Roswell. 

