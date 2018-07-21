0 GOP gubernatorial candidates give final push ahead of Tuesday's runoff

ATLANTA - Vice President Mike Pence is in Macon holding a rally for GOP gubernatorial candidate for governor, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to endorse Kemp, tweeting that Kemp “is tough on crime, strong on the border and illegal immigration.”

Brian Kemp is running for Governor of the great state of Georgia. The Primary is on Tuesday. Brian is tough on crime, strong on the border and illegal immigration. He loves our Military and our Vets and protects our Second Amendment. I give him my full and total endorsement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

The latest exclusive poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Channel 2 Action News had Kemp and rival candidate, Lt. Governor Casey Cagle, in statistical dead heat with each other ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election to see who will take the GOP nomination for Georgia’s next governor.

Meanwhile, Cagle and his supporters were out in full-force Saturday, going door to door to get out the vote.

It’s always good to be back at Glenda’s in Cleveland. This is our third time during this election cycle & I know we’ll be back soon. Especially with the great advertising on the sign! Proud to be supported by the Sheriff, Commission Chair, and Senator. #CagleLead #gapol #gagop pic.twitter.com/OYctdjrN7v — Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) July 21, 2018

Cagle tweeted pictures from a visit in Cleveland, Georgia where he met with voters. He also tweeted pictures of supporters in Roswell.

Nita rolling up her sleeves and getting to work in Roswell today. Team Cagle keeps growing our grassroots momentum! #CagleLead #gapol pic.twitter.com/0uA6YYLvtS — Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) July 21, 2018

The program is starting here in Macon. We expect to hear a number of speakers before we hear from Brian Kemp and VP Mike Pence. We are live streaming it. pic.twitter.com/3wrkpgK1dx — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) July 21, 2018

