It's finally complete! Mercedes-Benz Stadium's roof opens in just over 8 minutes

ATLANTA - Celebrating the belated completion of Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s retractable roof, stadium officials Wednesday afternoon demonstrated the roof in long-awaited operation.
The @MBStadium roof is slowly opening in downtown Atlanta. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/IXwwpumSkp— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) July 25, 2018
The eight-piece roof opened in eight minutes and 10 seconds after the push of a button, beating the 12-minute mark that architects and the Falcons organization had long promised.
Here comes the light ...and the skyline. @MBStadium @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/669ICgg3Yp— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) July 25, 2018
Celebrating the belated completion of Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s retractable roof, stadium officials Wednesday afternoon demonstrated the roof in long-awaited operation.
Here’s a look at what was happening inside as the @MBStadium roof was opening. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/canKPIgC9m— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) July 25, 2018
The eight-piece roof opened in eight minutes and 10 seconds after the push of a button, beating the 12-minute mark that architects and the Falcons organization had long promised.
We saw the Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof open. Now we’re going to see if it can close. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/a1MYpmU7xg— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) July 25, 2018
Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon was there for the demonstration. He’ll have LIVE updates on this story, starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Information for this article from Tim Tucker with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}