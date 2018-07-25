  • It's finally complete! Mercedes-Benz Stadium's roof opens in just over 8 minutes

    ATLANTA - Celebrating the belated completion of Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s retractable roof, stadium officials Wednesday afternoon demonstrated the roof in long-awaited operation. 

    The eight-piece roof opened in eight minutes and 10 seconds after the push of a button, beating the 12-minute mark that architects and the Falcons organization had long promised. 

