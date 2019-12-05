0 Woman says armed robbers followed her home, carjacked her in own driveway

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Doorbell video caught the moments before a group of robbers carjacked a woman at gunpoint in her own driveway.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, told Channel 2's Matt Johnson she believes they followed her home.

The victim said she had felt like she was followed before but those turned out to be false alarms. But Tuesday night, she had a real encounter with armed robbers right at her home in South Fulton.

"It's more shaking to know that I've been watched," she said.

The woman said she was coming home from work around 11 p.m. to a subdivision off Enon Road near Wolf Creek Amphitheater.

Less than a minute after she pulled in her driveway, the woman said the robbers with guns were standing at her car window.

"I hear a click on the right of my window and a click on the left of my window, and there are two sawed off shotguns," she said.

A neighbor's Ring surveillance camera picked up what happened right before the robbery.

"They snatch me out of the car, driver, assailant, puts the gun to my chest. I feel the gun behind me, they tell me to lay down on the ground," the woman said.

The woman said she ignored a feeling that someone was following her.

"Any other time I'll make a U-turn, I'll drive all the way to the gas station and back," she said. "I had every instinct. Every single one. I just thought I was being paranoid."

She told Johnson that she hopes others will follow their instincts. Police are looking for the robbers who are considered armed and dangerous.

"This child that had a sawed-off shotgun to my face was not older than 17," she said.

Police so far have not made any arrests. The victim said police found her car Wednesday but the suspects ran off after a chase.

