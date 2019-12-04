FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that has shut down all lanes of I-285 southbound in Fulton County.
Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a man was found shot to death on the interstate's shoulder near Holloway Parkway.
The shooter, who was in another car, stayed on the scene and was taken into custody.
We're bringing you LIVE coverage of the investigation and tracking traffic backups, RIGHT NOW on Channel 2 Action News.
NewsChopper 2 is flying over the scene where traffic is backed up on I-285 for miles. Police are turning drivers around on the exit ramp.
I-20 westbound and I-75 southbound traffic are also impacted by the backups.
PD continues to clear traffic stuck between Hollowell and 20 by taking them the wrong way up the ramp that normally carries traffic from Hollowell to 285 sb. Traffic on the outer loop basically backed up to Tucker. Hollowell, E-W Connector, 20 wb, 75 sb among roads affected. pic.twitter.com/uBNoSz2GCN— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) December 4, 2019
#REDALERT Fulton Co: Crash/Police Activity...I-285/sb (Outer Loop) past Hollowell Pkwy (Exit 12). All lanes SHUTDOWN. Use Downtown (75-85) as an alternate. #ATLtraffic https://t.co/kTgeaYu0Zi pic.twitter.com/ulluicXHNH— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) December 4, 2019
