    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that has shut down all lanes of I-285 southbound in Fulton County. 

    Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a man was found shot to death on the interstate's shoulder near Holloway Parkway. 

    The shooter, who was in another car, stayed on the scene and was taken into custody.  

    NewsChopper 2 is flying over the scene where traffic is backed up on I-285 for miles. Police are turning drivers around on the exit ramp. 

    I-20 westbound and I-75 southbound traffic are also impacted by the backups. 

